X

Trump vows to end support for EV cars, as Georgia becomes green energy hub

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump spent a portion of his speech in Georgia Saturday promising to end government support for one of Georgia’s fast growing industries, electric vehicles.

“Now they want to give you all electric cars. Does anybody want to drive for an hour and then wait four hours to get to recharge?” he asked the Georgia delegates. “First day in office, I’ll be ending all of that.”

Ending support for EV companies would run counter to Gov. Brian Kemp’s embrace of EV companies in his time in office. Kemp has promised to make Georgia the “electric mobility capital of America,” and wooed major corporations with generous tax credits.

Those tax incentives, along with new federal investments in green energy, have resulted in historic levels of investment from electric vehicle companies in the state. Rivian is building a $5 billion EV plant east of Atlanta, while Hyundai recently broke ground on a $7 billion EV mega-plant outside of Savannah.

In his inaugural speech in January, Kemp said the electric mobility industry has accounted for 35 new manufacturing projects in the state valued at $23 billion and accounting for tens of thousands of new jobs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

‘BMF’ producer suspended after threatening striking Atlanta writers4h ago

Credit: AP

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison...
1h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MURPHY: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center
11h ago
The Latest
Trump blasts federal prosecutors in return to Georgia
1h ago
Small group protests near GOP convention as Trump speaks
1h ago
A defiant Trump attacks ‘scam’ federal indictment in return to Georgia
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top