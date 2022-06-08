Coalition wants to bring regional hydrogen hub to Georgia

“We share an understanding of Georgia’s transportation, logistics, energy, manufacturing and research assets and will collaborate in developing the strongest possible proposal for a Southeast regional hub centered around Georgia,” the letter says.

The letter was signed by leaders of many Georgia institutions, including Georgia Power, Georgia Tech, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta Air Lines, MARTA and Hyundai Motor Co.

News of the coalition’s plans were first reported by Axios Atlanta.

Last year, the Biden administration announced an ambitious goal to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030. During a roundtable discussion held at Georgia Tech in late April, Ossoff portrayed the hubs as nerve centers for the research and development needed to make hydrogen a cost-effective energy solution that can help limit climate change.

The Department of Energy is expected to announce more details on the availability of the infrastructure funds this fall.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe and has been hyped for years as a promising, low-carbon fuel and energy source. However, questions remain about whether its expansion really is an effective way to reduce heat-trapping gas emissions.

Already, hydrogen is used in vehicles and fuel cells, and can also be burned in power plants. But roughly 96% percent of the hydrogen currently produced is actually derived from fossil fuels. That process requires lots of energy and still results in emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, an even more potent greenhouse gas.