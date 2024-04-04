Investigations

Tell the AJC about your 911 wait times

Hundreds of thousands of Georgians have waited for 911 to pick up. Have you?
Call takers work at Atlanta’s 911 center in July 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Call takers work at Atlanta’s 911 center in July 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
15 minutes ago

In a recent investigation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviewed data representing millions of calls across Atlanta and the metro counties and found, time and again, that an alarmingly high number of callers were left waiting for a 911 operator to answer.

The AJC interviewed dozens of people who shared their stories of getting placed on hold when they called 911 for help. They described feelings of terror and disbelief, and a shattered trust of the emergency services system.

If you called 911 anywhere in the state of Georgia for an emergency of any sort, the AJC’s reporters would like to hear your story through the short survey below.

The responses will guide our reporting, and journalists from the AJC may follow up with additional questions.

About the Authors

Follow Katherine Landergan on twitter
Follow Stephanie Lamm on twitter
