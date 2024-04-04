Gwinnett County and a 911 call nightmare

On Father’s Day of 2023, Lisa Hall and her husband, Doug, were watching the U.S.-Canada soccer match when Doug made a strange noise.

It wasn’t a groan or a moan, but a noise so odd and horrific that Lisa still can’t describe it. She rushed to her husband’s side, as the Canadian national anthem blared from the television, and saw her husband’s eyes rolled up in his head.

He was in cardiac arrest.

As a trained nurse, Hall knew precisely what to do: She immediately started compressions with one hand and dialed 911 with the other. That’s when she heard the recording:

You have reached Gwinnett County 911. The next available operator will be with you shortly. Please, do not hang up.

“And then it just kept playing it,” she said. “Over and over and over.” Hall lives in Gwinnett County, which had one of the worst 911 answer time rates in metro Atlanta, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The AJC examined data representing millions of calls across the metro counties and found that an alarmingly high number of callers were placed on hold. In Gwinnett, 1 in 5 calls took longer than a minute to answer last year. The industry standard dictates that 95% of calls should be answered by the 20-second mark. Gwinnett fell short of that standard in 1 in 3 calls to 911 in 2023. Just 65% of calls were answered within 20 seconds, county data show. “I’ve heard, anecdotally, both sides: I’ve heard that it’s gotten better, and I’ve heard that it’s still the same,” Jasper Watkins III, a Gwinnett County commissioner, said about constituents being put on hold. For the past four years, the percentage of calls answered within 20 seconds has hovered between 74% and 65%.

At first, that Father’s Day was just like any other for the Halls.