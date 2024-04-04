In September, Miracle Willis was on her route delivering UPS packages in Buckhead when she came across a horrifying scene. A young boy was lying on the ground, bleeding from his head, drifting in and out of consciousness.

Willis dialed 911, and an automated voice answered. The city was experiencing high call volume, the voice said, and instructed her to stay on the line.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, who did I call? Because this cannot be 911,’” Willis said.

She recalls hanging up, then dialing 911 again. The same message played. Willis’ experience with 911 is not uncommon across metro Atlanta, an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has found. Too often, callers are left waiting for someone to answer the emergency line. In the city of Atlanta, about 30% of emergency calls in 2023 took longer than the industry standard, which requires that nearly all calls be answered within 20 seconds. Atlanta hasn’t met that standard in four years. With about a million calls each year, Atlanta E-911 handles the largest share of calls among the metro area’s network of agencies. In 2023, nearly 100,000 callers in the city were on hold for longer than a minute, according to records obtained by the AJC. Atlanta officials recognize they have a problem. The city council receives regular updates from the police department on the city’s progress in addressing 911 delays, and so far, they’ve added staff and made upgrades to technology.

“We know we have to work on this, and we are,” said Peter Aman, chief administrative officer for the Atlanta Police Department.

None of that helped Steve and Melissa Nowak’s son.

The Nowaks rushed to the scene of the accident in Buckhead the moment they heard their son fell off his electric scooter. When they arrived, the couple saw their 13-year-old shaking and crying out in pain. Blood gushed from his ear.

Willis, the UPS driver, said when she finally reached someone a few minutes before that, they told her to call back if the boy threw up. Shortly after, the Nowaks’ son puked.