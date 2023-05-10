AJC honored again for its ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series on derelict apartments

The AJC series “Dangerous Dwellings,” published in five installments last year, was among the winners of the National Headliner Awards, announced Wednesday. Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the annual contest is one of the largest and oldest in the country recognizing journalistic merit in the communications field, with categories for newspaper, photography, online, radio and television reporting. The AJC’s series took first place in the category of investigative reporting in newspapers in top-20 media markets for work done in 2022.

“Dangerous Dwellings” previously won a national award from Investigative Reporters & Editors, which was announced in April. It also received a silver medal in the Bartlett & Steele Awards by The Reynolds Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State University.