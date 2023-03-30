Tenant protections bill fails to cross finish line in Senate

A recent AJC poll of registered voters found that 90% said Georgia should create laws that set minimum living requirements for rental properties.

Dalton Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican, introduced HB 404 in response to “Dangerous Dwellings,” an 18-month investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that showed tens of thousands of metro area renters living in perilous conditions while apartment owners flipped the properties for millions more than they purchased them.

Landlords ignored complaints of roaches, mold, rats and raw sewage spills or persistent violent crime, sometimes retaliating against tenants for speaking out, renters said. An AJC analysis based on crime reports, code complaints and other public records identified more than 270 persistently dangerous complexes in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Combined, these complexes account for at least 281 homicides and 20,000 serious crimes over the past five years, the Journal-Constitution examination showed.

The Safe at Home Act also would provide tenants who fail to pay rent a three-day grace period before their landlords may file for eviction in court. It also capped security deposits at two months’ worth of rent.

HB 404 did not describe what actions tenants may take if their landlord refuses to make repairs, or define what “fit for human habitation” means.