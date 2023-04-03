AJC’s ‘Dangerous’ Dwellings’ series receives national journalism award

The AJC series “Dangerous Dwellings,” published in several installments in 2022, was among the 22 winners of the Investigative Reporters & Editors’ annual awards, announced Monday. The organization chose the winners from more than 400 entries in 19 categories across media platforms.

“This searing expose gave voice to thousands of residents — mostly people of color — stuck living in horrific conditions at persistently dangerous apartment complexes in Atlanta,” the judges wrote. “The scale and scope of this investigation was truly impressive, revealing how state law makes it almost impossible to hold predatory owners to account while they rake in massive federal subsidies. Reporters showed how private equity and other investors are drawn to a business model that has painfully real impacts on how people live.”