Dangerous Dwellings: An AJC investigation

In 2022, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sought to uncover why so many violent crimes took place at certain apartment complexes in the city and its suburbs.
Reporters embarked on a year-long effort which included collecting crime data from 15 area law enforcement agencies and code enforcement records from 19 jurisdictions. They also analyzed lawsuits, property records, corporate documents and files from local and state housing agencies. More than 250 persistently unsafe and unhealthy apartment complexes were identified.
Read the findings here in the three-part series, Dangerous Dwellings.
