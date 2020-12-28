ICE resumes holding women in Southwest Georgia detention center

Located just outside of Lumpkin, Stewart Detention Center was holding two females as of last week, according to ICE. When it opened in 2006, Stewart detained both men and women but had stopped holding women before 2008, according to Stewart County Manager Mac Moye, who once worked as a case manager there.

News of ICE’s decision comes amid complaints alleging a pattern of medical abuse and harsh retaliation against female ICE detainees at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla. ICE’s inspector general, federal law enforcement officials and members of Congress are investigating medical care at Irwin.