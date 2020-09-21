Third ICE detainee dies from COVID-19 in Southwest Georgia

“ICE appreciates consideration while details are confirmed and necessary notifications are made,” ICE said in an email.

Last month, Jose Guillen-Vega, 70, of Costa Rica died from COVID-19 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he had been hospitalized since Aug. 1. Guillen-Vega, who suffered from diabetes and hypertension, had been held at Stewart. In May, Santiago Baten-Oxlaj, 34, of Guatemala died from COVID-19 at the same hospital, where he had been hospitalized since April 17. He also was detained at Stewart.

As of Thursday, 339 cases of COVID-19 had been documented at Stewart, ICE data shows.

“As we mourn another tragedy at the deadly Stewart Detention Center, we ask decisionmakers what else it would take to shut down this horrid prison,” said Azadeh Shahshahani, legal and advocacy director for Project South, one of the advocacy groups that have filed the complaint against Irwin. “We demand immediate action before the loss of additional human life.”

Ammons said she was surprised more Stewart detainees have not died from the disease, given that so many are held together.

“I am amazed that at this point, considering the death rate around the country, that more of them have not died,” she said. “They are trying to do something right out there ― that’s my opinion.”

Stewart County ranks second ― behind Chattahoochee County ― among Georgia’s 159 counties for its number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, Georgia Department of Public Health data shows. As of Sunday, 462 cases had been confirmed in Stewart plus 13 deaths from the disease. Ammons said her deputy coroner ― Lucious Brogden ― is among that number. He died Sept. 8. Brogden, she said, was in his late 60s and suffered from diabetes and renal failure.