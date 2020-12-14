Hundreds of South Georgia students must quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

The announcement comes close to the holiday break that will soon close school systems across the state. Cherokee County School District will not return for classes at three high schools until after winter break due to COVID-19 outbreaks across the area, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report. River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock will not have students and staff return until January.

“In-person students will take their final exams at home online as scheduled from Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 18,” officials wrote to parents. " ... The building(s) will be thoroughly sanitized over this weekend in advance of staff returning.”

Lowndes and Cherokee had to quarantine students during the first few weeks of classes due to rashes of COVID-19 cases for students and staff.