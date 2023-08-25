Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By AJC Staff
11 minutes ago
Over the past few weeks, our journalists have been working around the clock to provide you with the latest news on the indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

Friday morning, we produced an updated edition of the newspaper, after Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.

You can purchase copies of this historic edition later this morning at select QuikTrip, Kroger, and Racetrac stores in Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

We will also be selling copies in the lobby of The Gainesville Times from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The Times is located at 345 Green St. NW in Gainesville. These are cash-only sales.

Soon, this morning’s edition can also be purchased by visiting our virtual store at https://ajc.com/collectibles. There, you can also buy an updated copy of our Aug. 15 edition, which was published hours after the indictments were announced.

Readers will also find our continuing coverage of this story in the ePaper editions and in AJC.com.

AJC Staff
Credit: AJC

Janel Davis returns to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as managing editor
Veteran broadcaster Monica Pearson joins AJC with new video program
