Georgia peanut butter maker says USAID restores supply contracts

Mana Nutrition, a maker of peanut butter in Georgia, said the U.S. Agency for International Development has restored supply contracts less than a week after terminating them.

Mana, whose product feeds malnourished children overseas, received word late Sunday night that the contracts have been restored, according to a Mana spokesperson.

USAID terminated $12 million in contracts with Mana last week. A USAID termination letter to the nonprofit dated Feb. 26 stated Mana’s supply contracts were “not aligned with Agency priorities” and that “continuing this program is not in the national interest.”