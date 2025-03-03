Georgia peanut butter maker says USAID restores supply contracts

Mana Nutrition, a maker of peanut butter in Georgia, said the U.S. Agency for International Development has restored supply contracts less than a week after terminating them.
Mana, whose product feeds malnourished children overseas, received word late Sunday night that the contracts have been restored, according to a Mana spokesperson.
USAID terminated $12 million in contracts with Mana last week. A USAID termination letter to the nonprofit dated Feb. 26 stated Mana’s supply contracts were “not aligned with Agency priorities” and that “continuing this program is not in the national interest.”
Notices sent out in mass mailings last week terminated over 90% of USAID’s contracts for humanitarian and development work around the world, according to The Associated Press, as the Trump administration moved to rapidly dismantle the federal overseas aid agency.
Mana makes nutrient-dense food pouches containing milk, multivitamins and peanut butter. The canceled USAID contracts affected countries including South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Madagascar.
The nonprofit has a roughly 150,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Fitzgerald, a small rural city in Ben Hill County, and employs about 130 people. It has grown quickly in the last 15 years.
The terminated contracts represented 35% of Mana’s orders, enough to feed 300,000 children, according to Mana.
This story will be updated with more details.
