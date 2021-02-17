‘Hesitancy everywhere’: Decatur incentivizes first responders to get COVID-19 vaccine

Decatur city employees who receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive an extra day of vacation. For each dose, they’ll also receive a healthy credit, which goes toward health insurance discounts. Sixteen $25 gift cards will also be raffled off to city employee who get vaccinated.

“It’s a modest incentive,” Saxon said. “We’re interested in getting as many employees as possible vaccinated, not only for their benefit but for the benefit of the people we serve.”

Not many metro Atlanta cities have enacted a coronavirus vaccine incentive program. The first was Acworth, which is offering $200 Walmart gift cards to its employees.

DeKalb’s public safety leaders have also lamented the low vaccination rates among the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb County Fire Rescue. Earlier this month, DeKalb said only 18% of police employees and 30% of fire employees have chosen to get vaccinated.

While access to vaccine doses has been limited to the public due to high demand, Saxon said first responders have had ample opportunity to sign up for vaccination. Police, firefighters and paramedics have been able to sign up since the beginning of 2021.

Decatur will also hold educational forums and distribute informational materials to city employees in hopes of bolstering confidence in vaccine safety. Police Chief Mike Booker and Fire Chief Toni Washington have both been vaccinated, Saxon added.

“We really want 100%, and I think we’re on the way there,” he said.

