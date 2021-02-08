‘Vaccine hesitancy’ an issue at DeKalb police, fire departments

According to a recent poll conducted for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about one-third of adults in Georgia may be reluctant to take a vaccine. The main reasons people said they weren’t willing to be vaccinated were distrust of the health system and a desire to see how well the vaccine works, the poll found.

First responders aren’t immune to such concerns.

Ramos, the police chief, said 154 of her department’s 867 employees had chosen to receive the vaccine. In addition to questions about the vaccine itself, she said, it’s a matter of some folks “not believing in the possible consequences” of contracting the virus.

More than 13,000 Georgians — including 651 DeKalb County residents — had died from COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

Ramos did say that interest in the vaccine appears to be increasing, perhaps due to three DKPD employees recently being hospitalized with the virus.

“I try to keep my people informed, which is all we can do,” Ramos said. “We’ll definitely continue to encourage people to take the vaccine.”