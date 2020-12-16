Answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines

Many providers are prioritizing vaccines for those deemed at highest risk of COVID-19, such as those working in intensive care units.

What about those in senior care facilities?

By late December or early January, CVS and Walgreens will begin to visit Georgia nursing homes to administer shots, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey announced on Tuesday. Nursing homes are the priority for the limited vaccine available because the pandemic has taken a huge toll in those facilities. Assisted living communities and personal care homes won’t receive the vaccines until more supplies are available.

Are CVS and Walgreens offering the new COVID-19 vaccine to the public?

Not yet. Supplies that the pharmaceutical companies receiving now and during the coming weeks are earmarked for residents and staff at Georgia long-term care facilities for seniors.

Who’s next to get the vaccine, after health care workers and those at long-term care facilities?

Other police and fire personnel, pharmacy staff, court employees, food processors, grocery store workers, educational faculty and staff, transportation staff and nuclear plant operators are next in line, Toomey said. Those are all essential workers, she noted, who keep the state going. But Toomey said DPH is also recommending that adults over age 65 with multiple health conditions be considered for that stage of vaccinations.

After that, the priority would be all older adults and adults below age 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at increased risk.

State officials don’t know the timetable for when those groups might be vaccinated because of limited quantities of the vaccine.

Should I check with my doctor before getting vaccinated?

If you have had severe reactions to prior vaccines or injectable drugs, the CDC advises consulting with your doctor about the risks before getting vaccinated. You should also be monitored up to 30 minutes after getting the shot for any serious reactions.

Will I be able to choose between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?

Right now, people won’t be offered a choice. That’s because vaccine supplies are extremely limited, and some areas lack the ultra-cold storage units needed for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They will likely receive only the Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t require such extreme cold for preservation.

What’s the difference between the vaccines? Is one better than the other?

Both vaccines use what’s called messenger RNA — rather than the virus itself ― to train the immune system to recognize and fight COVID-19. Studies have shown both are about 95% effective and can produce similar short-term side effects. The storage requirements for the two are different: The Pfizer vaccine requires storage at -94 degrees F, while Moderna vaccine can be stored at -4 F. And while both vaccines require two shots, the Pfizer doses are given three weeks apart, while the Moderna doses are given four weeks apart.

Is the state keeping track of who is vaccinated?

The Georgia Immunization Registry, established by the state legislature, requires reporting by any person who administers an FDA-licensed vaccine to a person. The registry will help avoid duplicate immunizations and help providers assess the immunization status of their patients.

The registry is private.

What other vaccines are in the works and when might they be available?

Scores of vaccines are under development, but CDC says that as of Nov. 24, large-scale clinical trials, where the vaccines are tested in thousands of people, are in progress or being planned for five vaccines in the U.S. The Trump administration has said that developers of two of these vaccines could seek emergency use authorization by the end of February.

If I’m not in a high-risk group, why should I get vaccinated?

COVID-19 can cause severe medical complications and lead to death in some people. There is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can help protect you by creating an antibody response in your body without your having to become sick. Or, if you get COVID-19, the vaccine might keep you from becoming seriously ill or from developing serious complications.

Getting vaccinated also might help protect people around you from COVID-19, particularly people at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Once I know someone is vaccinated, can I take off my mask around them?

No, and they shouldn’t, either. For two reasons. First, each vaccine shot takes up to two weeks to become effective. No one will be immediately immune.

Second, the vaccines aren’t perfect. Their real power lies in speeding us to herd immunity, a situation where so many people are immune that one infected person can walk into a group without being able to start a chain of infections. At 95% effective, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a spectacular success. But that still means that one in 20 people vaccinated may not be immune.

Public health officials announcing the vaccinations have urged everyone — both those vaccinated and those who aren’t yet — to keep all their safety measures in place, including physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands.