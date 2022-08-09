ajc logo
Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta closing after Labor Day for major renovation

Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta will close for renovations after Labor Day. Courtesy of LEGOLAND® Discovery Center.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
It will reopen in the spring of 2023.

Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta at Phipps Plaza is undergoing its first renovation since it opened in 2012.

It will shut down after Labor Day and reopen in the spring of 2023.

The attraction, which largely targets younger children ages three to 10 and is located across from the AMC Theatres at Phipps, will be renamed Lego Discovery Center and will feature new rides and interactive experiences.

It will be the second next-generation Lego Discovery Center in the world and the first one in North America.

The press release offered these new features but not a lot more details:

  • The Minifigure Creator, an experience where guests can build a custom companion that will join you on your adventure
  • A Lego Space digital experience where children and families can build their very own space rocket out of Lego bricks and launch it into cyberspace
  • A Duplo Park targeting younger guests and their families.
  • A Build Adventures area that didn’t provide specifics on what that would actually entail.

It’s unclear what will stay and what will change in terms of the two rides, the 4D theater and the virtual reality experience.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

