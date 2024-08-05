Breaking: Wall Street headed sharply lower again after Japan's Nikkei index tumbles to worst loss since 1987
‘Long road ahead of him’: Freddie Freeman’s son home from hospital

062422 Atlanta: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman gets a moment with his family, wife Chelsea and their three chidlren, after Freeman received his World Series ring before their game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

062422 Atlanta: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman gets a moment with his family, wife Chelsea and their three chidlren, after Freeman received his World Series ring before their game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
5 minutes ago

Former Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, posted on Instagram Sunday their 3-year-old son was home from the hospital after spending eight days in intensive care undergoing treatment for a rare neurological condition.

“Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together,” Chelsea wrote Sunday of their son Maximus.

The latest post Sunday included photos of Freddie and Chelsea Freeman in a hospital bed with Max. Another photo featured a notebook with, “prayers for Max,” written on the cover. The post also include a video of Max being reunited with his older brothers.

Chelsea Freeman had posted Thursday on social media an update about her son’s condition. He was rushed to the hospital on July 26 where doctors diagnosed him with a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome. She noted her child’s symptoms included full-body paralysis, but said he was improving and was taken off a ventilator.

Explore‘Scariest days of our lives’: Freddie Freeman’s wife gives update on sick son

According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is a “condition in which the body’s immune system can attack the nerves.”

Guillain-Barré syndrome often begins with tingling and weakness starting in the feet and legs and spreading to the upper body and arms. Some people notice the first symptoms in the arms or face.

ExploreToddler diagnosed with rare disorder during trip to Florida

The exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is not known. But two-thirds of people who are diagnosed have had an infection in the six weeks before Guillain-Barré symptoms begin. The syndrome can appear after a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection, including COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a serious condition that requires immediate hospitalization because it can worsen quickly. The sooner treatment is started, the better the chance of a complete recovery.

