‘Scariest days of our lives’ Freedie Freeman’s wife gives update on sick son

Maximus was taken to the hospital on July 26, according to a social media post by Chelsea Freeman. She has now reported on social media that on Wednesday the boy was removed from a ventilator that was helping him breathe. He’s now breathing on his own and remains hospitalized.

“These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives,” Chelsea wrote. “Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. "

Freeman, now playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, flew with the Dodgers to Houston on Thursday afternoon and went through his normal pregame routine on Friday. But he was scratched from the lineup and was headed back to Los Angeles after conferring with the organization, according to The Athletic. The club does not have a timetable for his return, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, The Athletic reported.

The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is not known. But two-thirds of people who are diagnosed have had an infection in the six weeks before Guillain-Barre symptoms begin. The syndrome can appear after respiratory or a gastrointestinal infection, including COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Guillain-Barre syndrome often begins with tingling and weakness starting in the feet and legs and spreading to the upper body and arms. Some people notice the first symptoms in the arms or face.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a serious condition that requires immediate hospitalization because it can worsen quickly. The sooner treatment is started, the better the chance of a complete recovery.

Complications can include trouble breathing because weakness or paralysis can spread to the muscles that control breathing. Nearly one in four people with Guillain-Barre syndrome need temporary help from a machine to breathe within the first week when they’re hospitalized for treatment.

There no cure for Guillain-Barre syndrome. But according to The Mayo Clinic, these two types of treatments can speed recovery and reduce symptoms: