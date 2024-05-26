How to finish marathon training strong

Most marathon runners ease off for the last three weeks of training. So the final block starts with one last big week of training and a final 20-miler before you begin your taper. Use this last hard week to test all your race day logistics.

“Wear the same shoes and clothes you plan to use for your marathon,” said Kathy Butler, a running coach in Boulder, Colorado. “Practice how far in advance you’ll be getting up before the race, run at the same time as the race and use all the same foods and drinks, too.”

Expect to feel tired on the final 20-miler, and don’t beat yourself up if you don’t run well. “You’re not rested yet, and you’re probably going to think there’s no way you can run 26 miles, but you can,” Butler said.

Many athletes dread tapering for fear of losing fitness. Instead, embrace it. “You’ve put in all that training, and now it’s time to recover so you can race well,” she said.

In the first week following your final long run, cut back each run by a mile or two, and make your next long run around 14 or 15 miles. The next week, take off a few more miles from each run, even removing one of your weekday runs if your legs feel tired. For your last long run — a week out from race day — aim for around 9 to 10 miles.

While you’re cutting back on your mileage, you should continue doing goal pace or interval running to stay sharp. Try 2- or 3-mile segments at marathon pace, with a couple of minutes rest in between, for example.

For your final week of the taper, “just make yourself feel good,” Butler said. Consider a massage a week out, concentrate on sleeping and eating well, and add in one more rest day. The day before your race, run an easy 2 miles with a couple of strides to finish.

Your nutrition and health

As you enter the taper period, keep your calories coming in, said Nancy Clark, a sports dietitian and author in Newton Heights, Massachusetts. “The biggest mistake people make during the taper is underfueling because they’re running less,” she said. “You need to keep eating to recover from the training and store up nutrients for race day.”

With that in mind, Clark suggests eating like you did throughout training, focusing on quality carbohydrates and protein. A salad with cottage cheese and hard-boiled eggs or snacks like crackers and hummus are good choices.

But skip the overflowing plate of pasta the night before the race. “You don’t need to stuff yourself, just make sure you are adequately fueled,” Clark said. That could look like a big, healthy lunch the day before, followed by a normal to lighter dinner, with a few snacks in between. On race day, stick with your tried-and-true breakfast and running fuel.

The night before your race, nerves might wreck your sleep, and that’s OK. “If you’re well rested at that point, a bad night’s sleep won’t hurt you,” Butler said.

Your mind

Once you begin tapering, you may start to feel anxious about race day and struggle with confidence. Now is when to trust the process, said Deena Kastor, an Olympic bronze medalist in the marathon, based in Mammoth Lakes, California. “It may feel hard to believe that the body is capable of the distance right now, but the training will pay off.”

There’s a saying about marathons: The race begins at mile 20. In other words, this is when the going often gets toughest. “The marathon can be an emotional event,” Kastor said.

If you reach a moment of doubt — and you will — remind yourself, “This is exactly what the marathon has to give,” Kastor said. “Your character matters here, and when things get tough, be prepared to not give in.”

Skill to learn: Visualizing race day

Take the time to look at your racecourse map so you understand its intricacies, and imagine yourself on it. From start to finish, picture yourself climbing the biggest hills, taking in food and hydration and then ultimately heading toward that finish line. Also imagine “disaster” scenarios, when everything seems to go wrong in your race, and have a plan for how you’ll manage it. With enough practice, the real thing will feel (almost) like just another run.