A loneliness cure — make one friend a year

As the parent and caregiver of an 8-year-old child whose disabilities require around-the-clock care, I know how hard it can be to maintain close friendships. For several years, I refused most invitations until the invitations slowed down. Way down. To avoid guilty feelings of leaving my daughter, I hunkered down with my two young children and husband, eschewing any gathering that I deemed “unnecessary.” This left me resentful and lonely.

Once I realized how deeply this isolation affected me, I changed course. It helped to have extra support to usher me through – as a therapist myself, my stance is that every good therapist needs a good therapist. So I found one and began working on my frayed friendships. I have not landed in a place of perfect friendships, but I do know it is possible to have strong relationships, even with notable life constraints. And if I can do it, you can do it, too. Here are five ways to build or enhance one close friendship this year.

1. Get back in touch

Going through a season of disconnection is common, especially given the demands of modern life and the years of pandemic restrictions. Instead of berating yourself for past mistakes, focus on how you want to show up now.

Call, send a text, write a letter, mail a postcard. Do something to let your friend know that you care. Nina Badzin, host of the podcast “Dear Nina: Conversations About Friendship,” recommends the voice memo. Use the voice memo app on your phone to record a message and share it. This is a great alternative for those who are skittish about phone calls.

2. Make a specific request to connect

“Let’s hang out sometime” does not lead to a closer friendship. But, “Hey, are you free any Sunday this month for a coffee or brunch” could. Being more explicit about plans works. And if you are willing to be the one to extend an invitation, that’s going to move things along. What I have found from my therapy practice (and from being alive) is that most people want someone else to initiate because of the vulnerability involved in making the ask. Yet, if you want meaningful rapport, you need to reach out, as scary or uncomfortable as that might be.

Be the kind of friend that marks an occasion in a unique way by doing something novel, such as inviting a friend to tour a new museum, visit a park or, as relationship psychotherapist Esther Perel suggests on the “Ten Percent Happier” podcast: “When you buy tickets for a concert, buy two.” This provides extra incentive to invite someone along.

3. Pursue a friendship with someone who is available

Identify and engage a friend who is truly seeking a closer relationship, too. Just like in a romantic partnership, pouring energy into an emotionally unavailable person will lead to disconnection. Find someone who demonstrates that they have the time, energy, interest and capacity.

When you contact them to make plans, do they accept or suggest an alternate date, or do they defer your meeting until a far-out time? Does this pal seem to value friendship in general, or are they consumed with the other roles in their life? Try not to take it personally, but also don’t try too hard with someone who can’t follow through.

4. Find a regular time to hang out with a friend

It could come in the form of a weekly fitness routine, a creative endeavor or interest (such as taking a class together), or a religious service. Beginning last summer, my friend Katrin, whom I had known for more than a decade, and I decided to commit to a weekly Friday morning walk, no matter the weather – which takes dedication in the northern climate where we live. Our increased time together has brought us much closer, which is positively correlated in research about friendship.

I’ve heard clients and friends rave about how much these regular meetings – even if they are less often, such as monthly – add to a sense of well-being, structure and belonging. And when you create something recurring, you reduce the mental load of coordination, which frees up time and energy for your relationships.

5. Engage fully in the present and offer appreciation

You can really lean into a friendship when you put away your phone and practice being in the moment, which is a rare offering in today’s world. Be curious about your companion’s life and experiences. What most humans crave is to be seen and heard. If you can also open up about your inner world in a reciprocal way, this will probably develop further intimacy.

Don’t be shy about expressing your care for your friend and why the relationship matters to you. When your buddy gives you helpful advice or listens patiently to your latest challenge at work or home, let them know how their efforts help you. This gratitude builds your bond and has been shown to deepen the connection and spark further interest in the relationship.