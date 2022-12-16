Gwinnett Transportation wins urban highway design award

Gwinnett County, the State Road and Tollway Authority, the city of Peachtree Corners and the city of Sandy Springs partnered to widen the street from Winters Chapel Road to State Route 140 and Holcomb Bridge Road, according to the Gwinnett website.

Spalding Drive is being widened from two to four lanes, with center turn lanes from Winters Chapel Road to Route 140 and Holcomb Bridge Road. A second westbound travel lane now goes to Winters Chapel Road and a second eastbound lane runs from Winters Chapel Road to River Exchange Drive.