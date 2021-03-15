Traffic shift in Peachtree Corners will likely slow motorists

The Gwinnett Department of Transportation will shift traffic on Spalding Drive beginning Tuesday, March 16, from Winters Chapel Road to Ga. 140/Holcomb Bridge Road. Flaggers will be on site to direct drivers safely through the construction zone.
Multiple jurisdictions are working on this project to widen Spalding Drive to four lanes with a center lane. Along with the widening, the project includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Crooked Creek and the addition of sidewalks and a multi-use path on Spalding Drive. Curb and gutter and associated drainage improvements will be installed.
The temporary lane will remain in place until the new bridge is built.
This project is funded by the 2014 and 2017 SPLOST programs, Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs, and the state of Georgia.
Information: www.GwinnettCounty.com. Click on Departments, then Transportation, Plans and Projects, SPLOST Projects.