Gwinnett inmate dies during medical emergency; GBI to investigate

An inmate at the Gwinnett County Detention Center died in custody Friday morning after he suffered a medical emergency, officials said.
Deion Thomas Strayhon, 26, of Dacula, was booked into the Gwinnett facility in November 2020, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said. Strayhon was being held without bond on a variety of charges, including aggravated assault and multiple gun and drug counts, jail records show.
About 5:30 a.m., a unit deputy at the jail radioed for help with a medical emergency, Castiblanco said. The deputy and emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures on Strayhon at the scene.
“Unfortunately, the resident fell victim to his ailment,” Castiblanco said.
Officials did not share the nature of Strayhon’s medical condition or other circumstances around his death. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has called in the GBI to investigate the in-custody death.
