Gwinnett inmate dies during medical emergency; GBI to investigate

Deion Thomas Strayhon, 26, of Dacula, was booked into the Gwinnett facility in November 2020, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said. Strayhon was being held without bond on a variety of charges, including aggravated assault and multiple gun and drug counts, jail records show.

About 5:30 a.m., a unit deputy at the jail radioed for help with a medical emergency, Castiblanco said. The deputy and emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures on Strayhon at the scene.