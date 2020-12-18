Gwinnett extends one-time bonus to all employees

In a news release, Gwinnett County Public Schools said Thursday that the board delayed extending the bonus to all employees to manage cash flow. Property tax bills in the county were sent out about 45 days later than in the past because of the pandemic and a change to include a new tax, according to the school district.

“By announcing the one-time payment adjustment in two phases, the district was able to ensure it would be able to afford it without dipping into its end-of-the-year fund balance,” explains Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said in the news release. “We know when we made the announcement for teachers last month that many of our other employees had questions. This has been a challenging year for all of our employees, and the board and I are pleased that we are able to extend the one-time payment adjustment to include other categories of employees.”