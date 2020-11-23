X

Gwinnett teachers get bonus in time for the holidays

Gwinnett County Public Schools is giving a $700 bonus to teachers and other employees, such as counselors, paid on the same salary schedule. Here, science instructional coach Tyler Kinner leads a class for educators during the district’s Summer Teaching and Learning Conference. COURTESY OF GWINNETT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Gwinnett County Public Schools board of education Thursday approved a one-time pay bump of $700 that teachers and other employees on their salary schedule will receive next month.

The bonus, which will be included in the December monthly paycheck, goes to about 12,000 full-time benefited teachers, counselors, speech language pathologists, school technology coordinators and media specialists who were on the payroll as of Thursday.

“This has been a tough year for teachers,” Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said as he recommended the board approve the bonus, which passed unanimously. “They have really worked very hard under trying circumstances.”

Gwinnett teachers have been working from their classrooms this fall, teaching in-person and virtually at the same time. Of the district’s roughly 180,000 students, 55 percent are learning digitally from home.

School board member Steven Knudsen thanked Wilbanks and Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron for coming up with the one-time salary adjustment.

“It’s not enough, but it’s something,” Knudsen said. “They are working extremely hard and we know that, and we appreciate it and we are so thankful for you.”

