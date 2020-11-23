Gwinnett teachers get bonus in time for the holidays

The bonus, which will be included in the December monthly paycheck, goes to about 12,000 full-time benefited teachers, counselors, speech language pathologists, school technology coordinators and media specialists who were on the payroll as of Thursday.

“This has been a tough year for teachers,” Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said as he recommended the board approve the bonus, which passed unanimously. “They have really worked very hard under trying circumstances.”