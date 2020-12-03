‘Tis the season for giving, but not all Gwinnett employees got something

I asked the district why some employees were not included. Gwinnett Schools spokeswoman Sloan Roach said:

We recognize that everyone’s job has been more challenging during the pandemic and understand their questions. However, our teachers are certainly deserving of this compensation as they have faced additional challenges as they have been working to teach students both digitally and those who are attending in person, concurrently.

In the past, our district has made previous one-time salary adjustments to employees, including some that only went to certain employee groups.

We understand this is a difficult time and appreciate the work and contributions made by all of our employees.

- Sloan Roach, Executive Director of Communication and Media Relations