BreakingNews
BREAKING: Teen in custody after shooting in meat section at Riverdale Walmart
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County upgrades fire trucks and ambulances for $7.8 million

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved the purchase of four new ladder trucks. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved the purchase of four new ladder trucks. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved spending about $6 million on four new aerial ladder trucks for the Fire Services Department.

The trucks are funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax program. The sole-source contract went to Sutphen Corp., which manufactured Gwinnett fire trucks that will be replaced with the new ones according to a plan.

Explore2 Gwinnett homes burned overnight by discarded fireworks, fire officials say

The trucks have 95-foot ladders, Fire Chief Russell Knick told commissioners. They provide more water from an elevated position and have platforms that improve rescue capabilities, Knick said.

“We have 12 of these trucks that operate each and every day,” he said. “They’re an important part of our response fleet.”

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Commissioners also approved $1.8 million from various SPLOST programs to remount eight ambulance bodies on new chassis. In a news release, the county said the remounting will extend the ambulances’ use and ensure their reliability. It is the second purchase from a sole-source contract approved in March with Life Line Emergency Vehicles.

The department has 33 ambulances that last year transported more than 44,000 patients to area hospitals, Knick said.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Teen in custody after shooting in meat section at Riverdale Walmart47m ago
2 injured in shooting involving police at Marietta motel
11h ago
Yellen to push price cap on Russian oil during Asia visit
1h ago
Opinion: Cobb County redistricting marginalizes students of color
1h ago
Opinion: Cobb County redistricting marginalizes students of color
1h ago
Alpharetta may break with glass recycling program
14m ago
The Latest
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Severe weather possible with heat-fueled afternoon storms
10m ago
New development near Krog aims to seamlessly connect to Beltline
15h ago
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
19h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top