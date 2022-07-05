2 Gwinnett homes burned overnight by discarded fireworks, fire officials say

According to fire officials, the family said they were shooting off fireworks for the 4th of July when it began to rain. The used fireworks were thrown away in a plastic trashcan alongside the house, which ignited despite the rain.

The second call came from a home in Snellville at 12:52 a.m., Gaeth said. The 911 caller told dispatch the side of one home was on fire and the side of the neighbor’s house was beginning to burn, as well.

At the scene, firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire in the original house from spreading through the entire attic, Gaeth said. Searches were conducted to ensure that everyone was out of the house and that no further damage was done to the neighboring home.

No injuries were reported at either fire, but two adults and six children will require help from the Red Cross, Gaeth said. The family in the neighboring Snellville home exposed to the fire will be able to remain in their house.

“Firefighters would like to emphasize the importance of soaking discharged fireworks in water prior to discarding them in the trash,” Gaeth said. “Follow all safety recommendations from the manufacturer or simply leave fireworks to the professionals.”