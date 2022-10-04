Gwinnett County to host Centerville Planning Day

The Gwinnett Planning and Development Department is inviting residents and business owners of Centerville and surrounding areas to Centerville Community Planning Day on Oct. 15.
The event will take place at the Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
The public can learn about the department’s services and share their opinions on future planning, according to a county news release. Residents can review maps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide feedback. The county transportation and water departments will also be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
Snacks and activities for kids will be provided.
For more information, email PandDoutreach@gwinnettcounty.com or call (678) 518-5705.
