ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County to host Centerville Planning Day

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Planning and Development Department is inviting residents and business owners of Centerville and surrounding areas to Centerville Community Planning Day on Oct. 15.

The event will take place at the Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.

ExploreGwinnett County greenlights expansion of OneStop Centerville facility

The public can learn about the department’s services and share their opinions on future planning, according to a county news release. Residents can review maps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide feedback. The county transportation and water departments will also be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Snacks and activities for kids will be provided.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

For more information, email PandDoutreach@gwinnettcounty.com or call (678) 518-5705.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Stunning developments dog Herschel Walker’s campaign at pivotal time57m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker’s campaign in turmoil as adult son accuses him of violence, lying
10h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
18h ago

Credit: File photo

Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
16h ago

Credit: File photo

Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
16h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Jesus Luzardo, Marlins play spoiler on Braves’ celebration for a day
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry after hiatus
1h ago
Rivian increases production in third quarter
12h ago
Woman charged, accused of stabbing man she met on dating app in Atlanta
14h ago
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
23h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
23h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top