Gwinnett County to host Centerville Planning Day

The event will take place at the Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.

Explore Gwinnett County greenlights expansion of OneStop Centerville facility

The public can learn about the department’s services and share their opinions on future planning, according to a county news release. Residents can review maps from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide feedback. The county transportation and water departments will also be on hand to provide information and answer questions.