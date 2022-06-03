Gwinnett County greenlights expansion of OneStop Centerville facility

OneStop Centerville, also known as the Centerville Community Center, is on a campus of county facilities on Bethany Church Road in the area historically known as Centerville, near Snellville. The property includes the Centerville senior center and library.

The 42,000-square-foot, two-story addition will expand the rear of the existing community center and connect it to the senior center. The expansion will include rooms for medical exams, counseling, Head Start classes and pediatric dental care, according to information provided by the county. A playground will also be built on the lawn.