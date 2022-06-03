ajc logo
Gwinnett County greenlights expansion of OneStop Centerville facility

The Centerville Community Center in Snellville. Courtesy Explore Gwinnett

The Centerville Community Center in Snellville. Courtesy Explore Gwinnett

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently awarded a $14 million contract to Hogan Construction Group to expand the OneStop Centerville facility.

OneStop Centerville, also known as the Centerville Community Center, is on a campus of county facilities on Bethany Church Road in the area historically known as Centerville, near Snellville. The property includes the Centerville senior center and library.

The 42,000-square-foot, two-story addition will expand the rear of the existing community center and connect it to the senior center. The expansion will include rooms for medical exams, counseling, Head Start classes and pediatric dental care, according to information provided by the county. A playground will also be built on the lawn.

The expansion will include space for View Point Health, a behavioral health organization; Ninth District Opportunity, which provides community services; and the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department.

Out of five bids, the county commission chose Hogan Construction Group for design assistance and construction. The contract is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

