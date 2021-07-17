GSP: Trooper shoots, injures suspect in NW Georgia car chase

A car chase in rural northwest Georgia Friday ended when a Georgia State Patrol trooper assisting local police shot and injured the suspect.
The chase began in Aragon in Polk County and led local police to request assistance from the GSP, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. A trooper based in Cartersville responded and became involved in the chase.
After the chase crossed into Bartow County, the trooper fired a gunshot at the suspect, hitting and injuring the person, GSP said. The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No further information was released about the circumstances of the shooting or the nature of the suspect’s injuries. Officials have not released the suspect’s identity.
The GBI has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting by GSP, and the DPS Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation, the agency said.
This is the 53rd shooting involving law enforcement officers to be investigated by the GBI this year. It’s the seventh shooting involving GSP troopers in 2021.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
We’re working to learn more.
