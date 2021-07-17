GSP: Trooper shoots, injures suspect in NW Georgia car chase

The chase began in Aragon in Polk County and led local police to request assistance from the GSP, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Safety. A trooper based in Cartersville responded and became involved in the chase.

After the chase crossed into Bartow County, the trooper fired a gunshot at the suspect, hitting and injuring the person, GSP said. The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No further information was released about the circumstances of the shooting or the nature of the suspect’s injuries. Officials have not released the suspect’s identity.