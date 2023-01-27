Green manufacturing company opening HQ in Georgia with 170 jobs

Green Georgia LLC will create more than 170 jobs in Thomaston, located about 65 miles south of downtown Atlanta. The company builds low-carbon materials used to create prefabricated buildings for a variety of structures, including factories, according to a Friday news release.

“Green Georgia is an eco-friendly building solutions company that is going to transform the way we build today,” company Principal John Wolfington said in the release. “By building in a controlled environment, our products can be produced at a much lower cost and quicker than traditional construction without producing the waste that comes with traditional construction.”