SK expands presence in Georgia with new IT center in Roswell

Georgia has been courting electric battery and vehicle companies with splashy billion-dollar deals, vying to become a domestic manufacturing hub as automakers bet their futures on electrification. Since 2020, the state said electric mobility projects have contributed more than $21 billion in investments and more than 26,700 new jobs.

SK, the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea, first came to the Peach State in 2019, and the new IT center will serve its battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia as well as SK’s operations across the nation. The center will be located at 1110 Sanctuary Parkway, a nearly 150,000-square-foot-office building.

The federal government has boosted incentives to produce more EVs and batteries in the United States, with the Inflation Reduction Act committing $369 billion to accelerate the nation’s transition away from fossil fuels. SK’s battery plants in Commerce received $300 million in state and local incentives, and its joint venture with Hyundai will likely command a similar package of grants, tax breaks, infrastructure and free worker training.

“We decided to open our IT regional center in Roswell to strengthen SK’s position as a leader in the battery industry, and it will help us build and operate an advanced manufacturing system in accordance with further expansion of battery production bases in the United States,” Jason Choi, head of Information Technology at SK Battery America, said in the release.

The company will be hiring IT experts for battery manufacturing execution system development and operations as well as data analysts. More information is available at skbatteryamerica.com.