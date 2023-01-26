X
Dark Mode Toggle

SK expands presence in Georgia with new IT center in Roswell

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 hours ago
Regional facility to create 200 jobs and serve SK’s battery manufacturing facilities across the U.S.

Korean conglomerate SK Innovation is expanding its Georgia footprint with a $19 million information technology center in Metro Atlanta to serve the company’s many gigantic battery manufacturing facilities.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced the regional IT hub Thursday morning, touting that it will create 200 jobs. The facility, which will be operated by SK’s lithium-ion battery subsidiary, will open in Roswell later in January, according to a news release.

The technology support center follows SK’s rapid growth in Georgia, which includes two battery manufacturing facilities in Jackson County and a future joint battery factory with Hyundai Motor Group in Bartow County. The billion-dollar-corporate investments rank among the largest in state history, according to state officials.

Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the IT center shows how state investment in budding industries can multiply into job investment across supply chains and industries.

“The new IT regional center is a natural result of the company’s commitment to Georgia,” Wilson said in the release. “In economic development, we often talk about the ripple effects of a company’s initial investment. Suppliers, support centers, and expansions create new opportunities that go beyond the company’s original scope, location, and even industry.”

ExploreHow Georgia’s Korean connections helped fuel Hyundai EV plant deal

Georgia has been courting electric battery and vehicle companies with splashy billion-dollar deals, vying to become a domestic manufacturing hub as automakers bet their futures on electrification. Since 2020, the state said electric mobility projects have contributed more than $21 billion in investments and more than 26,700 new jobs.

SK, the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea, first came to the Peach State in 2019, and the new IT center will serve its battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia as well as SK’s operations across the nation. The center will be located at 1110 Sanctuary Parkway, a nearly 150,000-square-foot-office building.

The federal government has boosted incentives to produce more EVs and batteries in the United States, with the Inflation Reduction Act committing $369 billion to accelerate the nation’s transition away from fossil fuels. SK’s battery plants in Commerce received $300 million in state and local incentives, and its joint venture with Hyundai will likely command a similar package of grants, tax breaks, infrastructure and free worker training.

“We decided to open our IT regional center in Roswell to strengthen SK’s position as a leader in the battery industry, and it will help us build and operate an advanced manufacturing system in accordance with further expansion of battery production bases in the United States,” Jason Choi, head of Information Technology at SK Battery America, said in the release.

The company will be hiring IT experts for battery manufacturing execution system development and operations as well as data analysts. More information is available at skbatteryamerica.com.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Kemp signs order to call up National Guard troops after violent unrest5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say
3h ago

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
8h ago

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
13h ago

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
13h ago

Astros hire Braves scouting director Dana Brown as general manager. How big is the loss?
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia plant gets $80 million grant to make jet fuel from wood chips
6h ago
WATCH LIVE: DA discusses details on Memphis police officers charged with second-degree...
6h ago
Former Cobb legislator fined $10K for ethics violations
14h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top