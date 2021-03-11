Georgian accused in Jan. 6 riot denied request for better jail conditions

Among her other claims, a lawyer for Eisenhart told the judge in a hearing Wednesday that the blanket order segregating Jan. 6 suspects could give the impression of unfair treatment based on their politics. Lamberth did not address that possibility in his order.

Eisenhart and Munchel were arrested last month for their alleged role in the Capitol insurrection. Social media posts and surveillance cameras show the two inside the Captiol, and Munchel earned the nickname “zip-tie guy” from online sleuths who identified him as the man climbing over seats in the Senate gallery carrying plastic wrist restraints in each hand.

Debate over the detention status of suspects in the Capitol is an emerging issue as federal authorities manage the massive investigation. About half of those arrested remain in jail, but some are successfully challenging their bond status.

In the past week, Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun and 18-year-old Milton resident Bruno Cua both successfully challenged their continued detention. Both men were granted release from jail but are under house arrest with GPS monitoring pending their trials.