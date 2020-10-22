Georgia teen pleads guilty in plot to kill worshippers at Black church

“Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members,” Gainesville police Chief Jay Parrish said at the time.

Pye, who is white, collected knives and even the visited church last November, authorities said. Bethel AME typically held Bible study on Wednesdays, but fortunately, no events were planned that evening, Rev. Michelle Rizer-Pool told AJC.com.

Rev. Michelle Rizer-Pool preaches at Bethel AME Church in Gainesville.

Prosecutors said Pye was a follower of Dylann Roof, the man who fatally shot nine congregants at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. Roof is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the racially motivated killings.

At her sentencing hearing Thursday, Pye apologized for her actions and told the judge she has changed since her arrest, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“I am very sorry,” she said. “I want to let you know it was a mistake.”

In addition to her sentence, Pye is prohibited from going near any AME churches in Georgia or contacting any of Bethel’s members.

