Georgia Superior Court judge cleared of domestic violence charges

Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Meng Lim was arrested by the GBI in late June and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple battery, the state agency previously said. The arrest followed a monthslong GBI investigation into an alleged incident in February involving the judge’s wife, according to Haralson County District Attorney Jack Browning.

During the course of the investigation, the GBI found Lim’s wife contacted a friend in Bremerton, Washington, and accused the judge of hitting her multiple times during an argument. She also sent her friend photos of her face that showed bruising and scratching, according to the agency.