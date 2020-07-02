GBI arrests Superior Court judge after investigating domestic abuse allegations

After making the arrest, the GBI declared the investigation complete. The case has been submitted to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Lim is the first-ever Asian American Superior Court judge in Georgia. He was elected in 2014 and sworn in at the beginning of 2015. He is in his second term as the Chief Superior Court Judge of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit in the Seventh Superior Court District of Georgia.

Prior to immigrating to the U.S., Lim and his family were Cambodian refugees living in China. They found visa sponsorship through Jewish Family and Career Services of Atlanta and settled in Bremen.

Lim graduated as valedictorian of Bremen High School and went on to get a bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University and a Juris Doctor degree from Mercer University. Prior to his election as a Superior Court judge, he had a private law practice in Haralson County.

Lim was released from the Haralson County Jail on Thursday on a $1,000 bond.

