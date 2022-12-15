Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates

Georgia Power and staff for state regulators reached an agreement for the company to raise its rates by nearly $1.8 billion over the next three years, backing off some of the steepest electricity rate increases the utility had proposed charging its 2.7 million customers, according to a filing released Wednesday.
The settlement comes just days after negotiations between the PSC’s public interest advocacy staff and the company appeared to have stalled, with the parties at odds on nearly all major aspects of the plan. The agreement is not final and must be approved by a majority of the five elected members of the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC). The tentative plan also punts a few key decisions to the commissioners.
But it provides a glimpse of the new rates the commission is likely to approve when they take a final vote on Dec. 20, and that Georgia Power customers would begin paying on Jan. 1 next year.
Georgia Power had sought a revenue increase of $2.9 billion starting Jan. 1 through 2025, with customers feeling the largest hike in rates next year. The new agreement cuts the company’s expected revenue increase by about 38%, while putting a larger portion of the rate increase on customers in the final two years of the term.
Some of the intervenors in the case representing energy, manufacturing and other interests also agreed to the deal, but it was not immediately clear which other parties joined the settlement.
In a statement about the settlement, Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins said “we believe this stipulated agreement takes a balanced approach that not only asks the Georgia Public Service Commission to set rates at a level that support the essential, critical investments needed to meet our state’s evolving energy needs but also recognizes affordability needs for customers.”
Here are the highlights of the framework and the remaining policy decisions negotiators left up to the commissioners:
Rate increases
Under the proposal, Georgia Power would recoup just under $1.8 billion in revenue from its customers through 2025, with staggered increases kicking in each of the next three years. That’s less the $2.9 billion revenue increase the company had initially proposed, but much more than the roughly $560 million alternative plan put forth by PSC staff.
The electricity rates paid by the average household would climb by an estimated $3.60 per month in 2023. That’s far below the $14.90 monthly rate hike customers would have faced next year under Georgia Power’s initial plan. But rate increases would be larger the next two years, rising 4.5% in 2024 and 2025. The monthly dollar impact on the average customer’s monthly bill in those years is not yet known.
Profits
The company has agreed to leave its target return on equity from capital investments — otherwise known as profits — at 10.5%, after proposing an 11% return previously. The settlement leaves it up to the PSC commissioners to decide where to set the ceiling on its returns.
Georgia Power has proposed leaving the cap at 12%, while PSC staff has recommended a reduction to 10.5%. The median return on equity for similar U.S. utilities is 9.5%, according to Fitch Ratings.
Rooftop solar
The proposal is likely not what many clean energy advocates had hoped for.
Despite calls for expansion, the plan leaves a popular rooftop solar pilot program capped at 5,000 enrollees. The program allows customers with panels to dramatically lower their bills, but it has been maxed out for nearly a year and a half.
Under the proposal, customers already in the program would be grandfathered in for 15 years and continue to be credited for excess electricity sent back to the grid as they are now.
Going forward, all new Georgia Power customers that install rooftop solar will be credited for their extra electrons at a yet-to-be-determined rate, with the final figure left to the commission to set.
Rate plans
Georgia Power would revert to placing all new residential customers on a standard residential rate plan, rather than the company’s “Smart Usage” rate plan. During hearings on the company’s rate plans, several witnesses testified that the “Smart Usage” plan is difficult for even the most energy-savvy consumers to understand and often increases customers’ bills, especially for those that use less energy.
After Georgia Power initially proposing to do away with the standard plan entirely, the agreement reached Wednesday would require the company to continue offering the traditional rate as an option for customers.
About the Author
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office