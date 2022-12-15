Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates

In a statement about the settlement, Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins said “we believe this stipulated agreement takes a balanced approach that not only asks the Georgia Public Service Commission to set rates at a level that support the essential, critical investments needed to meet our state’s evolving energy needs but also recognizes affordability needs for customers.”

Here are the highlights of the framework and the remaining policy decisions negotiators left up to the commissioners:

Rate increases

Under the proposal, Georgia Power would recoup just under $1.8 billion in revenue from its customers through 2025, with staggered increases kicking in each of the next three years. That’s less the $2.9 billion revenue increase the company had initially proposed, but much more than the roughly $560 million alternative plan put forth by PSC staff.

The electricity rates paid by the average household would climb by an estimated $3.60 per month in 2023. That’s far below the $14.90 monthly rate hike customers would have faced next year under Georgia Power’s initial plan. But rate increases would be larger the next two years, rising 4.5% in 2024 and 2025. The monthly dollar impact on the average customer’s monthly bill in those years is not yet known.

Profits

The company has agreed to leave its target return on equity from capital investments — otherwise known as profits — at 10.5%, after proposing an 11% return previously. The settlement leaves it up to the PSC commissioners to decide where to set the ceiling on its returns.

Georgia Power has proposed leaving the cap at 12%, while PSC staff has recommended a reduction to 10.5%. The median return on equity for similar U.S. utilities is 9.5%, according to Fitch Ratings.

Rooftop solar

The proposal is likely not what many clean energy advocates had hoped for.

Despite calls for expansion, the plan leaves a popular rooftop solar pilot program capped at 5,000 enrollees. The program allows customers with panels to dramatically lower their bills, but it has been maxed out for nearly a year and a half.

Under the proposal, customers already in the program would be grandfathered in for 15 years and continue to be credited for excess electricity sent back to the grid as they are now.

Going forward, all new Georgia Power customers that install rooftop solar will be credited for their extra electrons at a yet-to-be-determined rate, with the final figure left to the commission to set.

Rate plans

Georgia Power would revert to placing all new residential customers on a standard residential rate plan, rather than the company’s “Smart Usage” rate plan. During hearings on the company’s rate plans, several witnesses testified that the “Smart Usage” plan is difficult for even the most energy-savvy consumers to understand and often increases customers’ bills, especially for those that use less energy.

After Georgia Power initially proposing to do away with the standard plan entirely, the agreement reached Wednesday would require the company to continue offering the traditional rate as an option for customers.