Negotiations over Georgia Power’s rate hikes appear to stall

Asked to confirm whether talks had stalled, Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins said, “While we will not comment on any type of confidential settlement discussions, we are continuing to actively work through the regulatory process in our 2022 Rate Request.”

Still, the chasm between the parties was apparent in their final arguments submitted to the PSC this week.

In a scathing brief filed with the commission Thursday, PSC staff attorneys argued the grid investments the company has used to justify the rate increase aren’t needed and would burden ratepayers. Staff also called Georgia Power’s requested return from those investments — otherwise known as profits — excessive compared to what other regulated utilities have been granted.

“Georgia Power Company’s request is unprecedented, as will be the impact on its customers if the request is granted,” the brief said. “Staff’s proposal appropriately balances the interests of Georgia Power and its customers by allowing the Company the ability to earn a fair return while avoiding the rate shock that will occur if the Commission blesses the Company’s draconian proposal.”

In their own brief, attorneys for Georgia Power, called staff’s recommendations “unacceptable” and said they ignored the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, supply chain disruptions and more. Staff’s proposed plan calls for the company to recover roughly $530 million from its customers over the next three years, about one-fifth the $2.9 billion Georgia Power wants.

“When considering the past three years, many of the recommendations made by parties in this case would harm customers by upsetting the well-designed and balanced regulatory structure currently in place, and ultimately undermine the financial health and integrity of Georgia Power,” the company’s brief said.

While the lack of a settlement framework between Georgia Power and the PSC’s public interest advocacy staff before the final vote is not unprecedented, it is unusual.

In 2019, when the commission approved a roughly $1.8 billion rate increase, PSC staff and the company also failed to reach an agreement. Instead, Georgia Power and several of the intervening parties in the case reached a separate agreement, which was later approved with some tweaks by the commission.

On Friday, PSC staff distributed another alternative proposal to the other parties in the current rate proceedings. According to a document viewed by the AJC and verified by a person with knowledge of the negotiations, that plan would allow Georgia Power to recover roughly $1.2 billion from customers over the next three years. That’s less than half of what the company has proposed, but more than double the amount recommended by PSC staff in its initial plan.

It was not immediately clear whether any intervening parties — or Georgia Power — had accepted that plan.