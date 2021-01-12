Georgia police chief fired while awaiting trial on misconduct charges

John Powell, the former Glynn County police chief, is awaiting trial after being indicted last year on perjury and witness tampering charges. He was notified of his formal termination in a letter last week, The Brunswick News reported.

Allowing the former chief “a continued open-ended leave of absence is unreasonably indefinite and places an undue hardship on Glynn County and its ability to properly and efficiently utilize taxpayer funds and manage its personnel system,” County Manager Alan Ours said in the letter.