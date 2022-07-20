BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
ajc logo
X

Georgia not alone: Neighboring states tighten abortion restrictions

People march through Centennial Olympic Park to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
People march through Centennial Olympic Park to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

News
By Mike Esterl
1 hour ago

A federal court on Wednesday upheld a Georgia law that bans abortion in most cases once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Georgia teens and women seeking an abortion also have increasingly limited options in neighboring states after several tightened restrictions in recent weeks. Some laws that would severely limit abortion access are still tied up in courts in different parts of the country.

North Carolina has the fewest restrictions among Georgia’s neighbors. It still allows abortions before fetal viability, typically at around 24 or 26 weeks of pregnancy.

Florida’s restrictions also are more modest than in Georgia. It allows abortions until 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Alabama has the most severe restrictions, completely banning abortions with very limited exceptions.

Tennessee and South Carolina ban abortions at six weeks, like Georgia under its new law.

Many states have moved to further limit abortions or ban the procedure entirely since June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections for abortion. Before the ruling, abortion was allowed until fetal viability.

ExploreFederal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect

Georgia passed its “heartbeat” law in 2019, prohibiting most abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, often before a woman knows she is pregnant. Exceptions to the law include rape, incest, if the life of the woman is in danger, or instances of medical futility, when a fetus would not be able to survive after birth.

The 2019 law had been put on hold pending a Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights.

Here is a link to an interactive map by the Guttmacher Institute, a research nonprofit that supports abortion rights. The map includes state-by-state summaries of abortion regulations, which continue to shift in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court ruling.

About the Author

Follow Mike Esterl on twitter

Mike Esterl is a senior editor. He helps plan and coordinate enterprise articles across the newsroom.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta fringe group linked to Fayetteville home at center of deadly shooting 1h ago
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
59m ago
Driven by voter skepticism, several Georgia counties seek election audits
2h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
6h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
6h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
3h ago
The Latest
Preserve the family stories tied to your heirlooms
1h ago
Atlanta fringe group linked to Fayetteville home at center of deadly shooting
1h ago
Lockheed Martin seeks tax breaks for potential $1.6B expansion
10h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top