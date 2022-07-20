Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect

Reproductive rights groups and abortion providers sued Georgia in 2019 after the Legislature passed the abortion law outlawing the procedure once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity.

The challenge to Georgia’s law had been pending before the three-judge panel at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. In September, the panel put the case on hold, deciding to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case out of Mississippi.

In July 2020, Jones struck down the Georgia law, leading to the appeal. At the time, Jones found the law violated a woman’s right to an abortion as established by the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

The new law in Georgia allows abortions after a doctor detects fetal cardiac activity in cases of rape, incest, if the life of the woman is in danger or in instances of “medical futility,” when a fetus would not be able to survive. A police report is required in order to obtain a later abortion if the pregnancy is caused by rape or incest.

Once the Supreme Court ruled in the Mississippi case, it was always likely the Georgia law would be upheld. The only question was when and how.

Georgia’s new law is different from other states’ “heartbeat” statutes because it includes so-called personhood provisions, where rights are extended to an embryo once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Parents would be able to claim a fetus, once a heartbeat is detected, on their state income taxes as a dependent, and the measure would also require state officials to count an unborn child toward Georgia’s population. Mothers can also file for child support once cardiac activity is detected.

Since the appeals court ruled that Georgia’s law should take effect, state agencies — such as the Department of Revenue, the Division of Child Support Services and the Georgia State Patrol — will have to figure out how to uphold and enforce those personhood provisions.