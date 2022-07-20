BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect
ajc logo
X

Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect

Bans Off Our Bodies activists hold an abortion rights rally on the corner of 10th St. and Monroe Dr. near Piedmont Park on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Bans Off Our Bodies activists hold an abortion rights rally on the corner of 10th St. and Monroe Dr. near Piedmont Park on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that Georgia’s restrictive abortion law should be allowed to take effect, an outcome that’s been expected since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

The panel of appeals judges sent the case back to a federal district court judge and instructed him to reverse his 2020 ruling and allow the law to take effect.

That means most abortions soon will no longer be allowed once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically around six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant.

However, until U.S. District Judge Steve Jones officially rules, Georgia’s current law will remain in effect, with abortions legal through 20 weeks from conception, or about 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Attorneys debating Georgia’s law were given three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to present additional arguments to the court before it made its ruling. Those were filed Friday.

Reproductive rights groups and abortion providers sued Georgia in 2019 after the Legislature passed the abortion law outlawing the procedure once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity.

The challenge to Georgia’s law had been pending before the three-judge panel at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. In September, the panel put the case on hold, deciding to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case out of Mississippi.

In July 2020, Jones struck down the Georgia law, leading to the appeal. At the time, Jones found the law violated a woman’s right to an abortion as established by the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

The new law in Georgia allows abortions after a doctor detects fetal cardiac activity in cases of rape, incest, if the life of the woman is in danger or in instances of “medical futility,” when a fetus would not be able to survive. A police report is required in order to obtain a later abortion if the pregnancy is caused by rape or incest.

Once the Supreme Court ruled in the Mississippi case, it was always likely the Georgia law would be upheld. The only question was when and how.

Georgia’s new law is different from other states’ “heartbeat” statutes because it includes so-called personhood provisions, where rights are extended to an embryo once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Parents would be able to claim a fetus, once a heartbeat is detected, on their state income taxes as a dependent, and the measure would also require state officials to count an unborn child toward Georgia’s population. Mothers can also file for child support once cardiac activity is detected.

Since the appeals court ruled that Georgia’s law should take effect, state agencies — such as the Department of Revenue, the Division of Child Support Services and the Georgia State Patrol — will have to figure out how to uphold and enforce those personhood provisions.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks
2 men accused of trafficking 15-year-old girl arrested in Canton, Brookhaven2h ago
Cobb school logo resembling Nazi crest sparks outrage
23h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
6h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
3h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
3h ago
The Latest
Herschel Walker commits to debate - almost
1h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
3h ago
Federal guidance on abortion pills causes confusion among Georgia pharmacists
7h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top