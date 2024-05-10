Wild Georgia: Restoring rare shoals spider lilies to Chattahoochee River

The lower Chattahoochee River was one of the streams that lost its splendid spider lily populations because of a series of dams that impeded water flow.

Now, there’s good news on that front. Several groups are working hard to restore the shoals spider lily in the Chattahoochee. Prominent among them is the Columbus-based Chattahoochee River Conservancy. Since 2015, the organization and others have been laboring to transplant thousands of spider lilies in a 2.3-mile stretch of the river at Columbus, where two dams — Eagle & Phenix Dam and City Mills Dam — once restricted water flow.

The dams were torn down in 2013, and the river was allowed to return to its natural flow. That’s when the groups saw their chance to restore the spider lilies. Their effort is ongoing; the work is tedious and laborious. The plants first have to be raised from seeds for a year under strict conditions before they can be transplanted in the river.

But the process is working, and once again, shoals spider lilies will be blooming on Mother’s Day in the Chattahoochee River at Columbus, where the river once more flows swiftly and freely.

