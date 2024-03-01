Wild Georgia: Non-native Cherokee rose loses favor as official state flower

Over the ensuing decades, however, the Cherokee rose, a woody, high-climbing shrub, escaped to the wild and is now widespread across Georgia’s landscape. So prolific has been its spread that state botanists now consider it a serious invasive species that imperils native plants.

For those reasons and others, the Georgia Native Plant Society is waging a campaign to replace the Cherokee rose as the state flower with a true Georgia native species, the flower of the sweetbay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana). The sweetbay, a medium-size evergreen tree, is found across Georgia and produces fragrant, eye-catching, creamy-white flowers.

The sweetbay, the society says, is also beneficial to native wildlife. In particular, it is an important “host plant” for the caterpillars of the Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly, the state’s official butterfly.

A bill (Senate Bill 518) to make the sweetbay magnolia Georgia’s official state flower has cleared a key Senate committee in Georgia’s General Assembly, but whether the idea will make it all the way through the process is uncertain.

“Georgia should promote a native plant species,” said Sen. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville, who introduced the bill.

