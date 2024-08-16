WILD GEORGIA

Migrating blue-winged teals try to dodge ‘even a touch of winter’

The blue-winged teal (male shown here) begins fall migration south in August, long before other migratory duck species. The bird is known for its intolerance to cold weather. (Courtesy of Dan Pancamo/Creative Commons)

Credit: Dan Pancamo

Credit: Dan Pancamo

The blue-winged teal (male shown here) begins fall migration south in August, long before other migratory duck species. The bird is known for its intolerance to cold weather. (Courtesy of Dan Pancamo/Creative Commons)
By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

It’s mid-August and hot, but already arriving in Georgia’s wetlands are blue-winged teals, well in advance of the 20 or so other duck species that will migrate into Georgia over the next few months.

Like the blue-wing, some of the species mostly will be passing through, stopping only for a while before flying to winter grounds farther south. Several others, however, will spend the entire winter in Georgia’s lakes and rivers.

Most of the migratory ducks, including blue-winged teals, nest as far north as Alaska and throughout Canada, but primarily in the prairies of the central United States and Canada.

Blue-winged teals, however, can’t endure cold weather. In that regard, the late Georgia ornithologist Thomas Burleigh described the bird as distinct in its migratory habits: “The blue-winged teal is unique in its reluctance to experience even a touch of winter.”

Its intolerance to cold is a main reason it leaves its summer breeding grounds so early. Another reason is that it may have a long way to go for the winter — as far as South America, farther than any other North American waterfowl.

According to Ducks Unlimited, for instance, a blue-wing banded near Oak Lake, Manitoba, Canada, was shot by a hunter near Lima, Peru, more than 4,000 miles to the south.

A small dabbling duck, the blue-winged teal is the second most abundant — next to the mallard — wild duck in North America. Males have a blue-gray head with a white crescent on the face. Females are mottled brown with a white throat. Both sexes flash bright, distinctive blue patches on their forewings when flying.

Blue-winged teals already are showing up in the Okefenokee Swamp and other Georgia wetlands. Adam Betuel of Birds Georgia said one can often see migrating blue-winged teals at the Gold Branch unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. A few may remain in Georgia for the winter.

Come spring, the birds will be the last to head north, once again stopping briefly in Georgia in April through June.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Monday — the Fruit Moon. Venus is low in the west at dusk. Mars and Jupiter rise in the east about four hours before dawn. Saturn is in the east just after dark and will appear near the moon on Monday night.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael Furtman

New $100 million gift could help save North America’s prairie wetlands
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Warm end to the weekend, dry conditions to continue
Placeholder Image

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Debby flood map: Why storm’s biggest wallop in Georgia came days later
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades during Florida's 10-day...
The Latest
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup with the Braves59m ago
Thursday's Scores
Logan Webb pitches 7 2/3 shutout innings as Giants blank Braves 6-0 to avoid sweep
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Cleanups at Atlanta sites of past injustice advance with federal help
Georgia website to take over Affordable Care Act enrollment from healthcare.gov
How did memorabilia from Hank Aaron’s historic homer end up at auction? Or did it?