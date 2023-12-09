When are the Georgia high school football championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The state finals, the championship games for Georgia high school football are set for Dec. 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The games will be broadcast and streamed on GPB.
Here is the schedule and related information:
Monday, December 11, 2023 (Day 1)
4 p.m. - A Division 1 Swainsboro vs. Prince Avenue
7 p.m. - Class A Division 2 A Bowdon vs. Manchester
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 (Day 2)
1 p.m. - Class 2A Rockmart vs. Pierce County
4 p.m. - Class 4A Stockbridge vs. Perry
7 p.m. - Class 6A Woodward Academy vs. Thomas County Central
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (Day 3)
1 p.m. - Class 3A Savannah Christian vs. Cedar Grove
4 p.m. - Class 5A Creekside vs. Coffee
7 p.m. - Class 7A Milton vs. Walton
