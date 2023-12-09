When are the Georgia high school football championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The state finals, the championship games for Georgia high school football are set for Dec. 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Follow coverage on ajc.com “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
The state finals, the championship games for Georgia high school football are set for Dec. 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Follow coverage on ajc.com “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia News
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago

The state finals, the championship games for Georgia high school football are set for Dec. 11-13 (Monday-Wednesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The games will be broadcast and streamed on GPB.

Here is the schedule and related information:

Monday, December 11, 2023 (Day 1)

4 p.m. - A Division 1 Swainsboro vs. Prince Avenue

7 p.m. - Class A Division 2 A Bowdon vs. Manchester

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 (Day 2)

1 p.m. - Class 2A Rockmart vs. Pierce County

4 p.m. - Class 4A Stockbridge vs. Perry

7 p.m. - Class 6A Woodward Academy vs. Thomas County Central

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (Day 3)

1 p.m. - Class 3A Savannah Christian vs. Cedar Grove

4 p.m. - Class 5A Creekside vs. Coffee

7 p.m. - Class 7A Milton vs. Walton

LEARN MORE

Georgia high school football playoff brackets

Follow updates and scores on ajc.com

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top