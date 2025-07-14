Georgia News
Georgia News

More than 20 states sue Trump administration over billions in frozen funding for after-school, summer programs and more

More than 20 states sue Trump administration over billions in frozen funding for after-school, summer programs and more
54 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 20 states sue Trump administration over billions in frozen funding for after-school, summer programs and more.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

New Hampshire judge pauses Trump’s birthright citizenship order nationwide via class action lawsuit

What's next for President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship order in the courts

What Trump's big tax law could mean for the youngest Americans

The Latest

A woman uses a walker as she exits an assisted living building at the Toby and Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences, July 4, 2025, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Nursing homes struggle with Trump's immigration crackdown

1h ago

Saquon Barkley is selected as top running back by the AP after a record-setting season

Photos highlight Boys & Girls Club programs threatened by Trump grant freeze

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top advisor to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

1h ago

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.