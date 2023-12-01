High school football: State semifinal scoreboard

High School Sports Blog
By AJC Sports
Updated 28 minutes ago

Only 32 of the GHSA’s 412 football teams are still standing, and they’ll be cut in half Friday night with 16 semifinals games that will send winners to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the championships.

Those still standing include Class A upstarts Bryan County and Telfair County along with Perry and Stockbridge, each gunning to make the finals for the first time.

Tonight’s winners will advance to the state finals and participate in championship week Dec. 11-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:

